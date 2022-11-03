Adani Enterprises Q2 profit surges 117% to Rs 461 crore; revenue up 183%

Adani Enterprises on Thursday said its consolidated profit for September quarter jumped 117 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 461 crore from Rs 202 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Consolidated total income for the quarter surged 183 per cent YoY to Rs 38,441 crore compared with Rs 13,597 crore in the same quarter last year. The top line growth was led by a strong show at IRM and Airport business, the company said.

Ebitda for the quarter rose 69 per cent to Rs 2,136 crore, the Adani Group flagship said in a BSE filing.

Among established businesses, Primary Industries IRM reported a 126 per cent YoY jump in Ebitda at Rs 1,112 crore compared with Rs 422 crore YoY, thanks to a 66 per cent rise in volumes and improved prices. Ebitda for Primary Industries (mining services) fell to Rs 208 crore from Rs 250 crore and Adani New Industries Supply Chain Ecosystem to Rs 52 crore from Rs 87 crore. Incubating business of transport & logistics airports reported an Ebitda of Rs 493 crore.

Group Chairman Gautam Adani said: "Adani Enterprises has yet again validated its standing as India’s most successful new business incubator as it continues to build on exciting ideas strategically aligned with the diverse strengths of the Adani portfolio of companies.”

Adani said Adani Enterprises accelerating pace of business incubation and its remarkably consistent success demonstrates the robustness of the Adani Group's fundamental approach to value creation, as it transforms sector after sector through digitisation, innovation in technology and a greater emphasis on equitable energy transition.

"We continue to believe ever firmly in the India growth story and remain committed to our core philosophy of nation-building through the development of advanced, efficient and world-class infrastructure that delivers increasing shareholder value,” it said.

Also read: Stocks in news: HDFC, Adani Transmission, Vodafone Idea, Relaxo and more

Also read: Adani Wilmar shares fall after Q2 net profit tanks 73%