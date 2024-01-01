scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
Adani Group hires global team for Dharavi overhaul project

Feedback

Adani Group hires global team for Dharavi overhaul project

Dharavi Redevelopment Project said on Monday it was partnering with architect Hafeez Contractor who has done many social housing projects, US design firm Sasaki, and consultancy firm Buro Happold from the UK for the redevelopment

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Adani Group hires global team for Dharavi overhaul project Adani Group hires global team for Dharavi overhaul project
SUMMARY
  • Maharashtra govt in July 2023 approved Adani's $619 million bid to redevelop the area that covers 625 acres
  • The slum is home to thousands of poor families with limited access to clean facilities
  • The hiring of an international team for the redevelopment project comes amid allegations of favouritism towards Adani and protests against the project

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani's joint venture with Mumbai's slum rehabilitation authority has hired a global team to redevelop Dharavi, a key step in rebuilding one of Asia's biggest slums amid growing opposition to the project.

The joint venture, Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL), said on Monday it was partnering with architect Hafeez Contractor who has done many social housing projects, US design firm Sasaki, and consultancy firm Buro Happold from the UK for the redevelopment.

Dharavi, about three quarters the size of New York's Central Park, is a crowded area that houses thousands of poor families in cramped quarters in the centre of Mumbai. Many residents have no access to running water or clean toilets.

Rebuilding it is a mammoth task, which was first mooted in the 1980s.

Maharashtra government in July 2023 approved Adani's $619 million bid to redevelop the area that covers 625 acres (253 hectares), and has been described by officials as "the world's largest urban renewal scheme".

DRPPL was set up in July and hiring of the team assumes significance as it comes amid allegations from a rival bidder that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allies afforded Adani favourable treatment while residents worry about his capacity to deliver amid high-profile financial setbacks.

The Adani Group has said the Dharavi project was awarded through a fair, open and internationally competitive bidding process. The state government has denied any wrongdoing.

Thousands of protests marched toward Adani's offices in Mumbai last month to voice their opposition to his conglomerate's redevelopment plans.

Last month, DRPPL said the Dharavi slum redevelopment project was awarded to it by the previous Congress-Shiv Sena coalition government (Maha Vikas Aghadi or MVA) through a fair and open international bidding.

In a statement, a spokesperson of Adani’s DRPPL had said financial conditions, including the obligations and incentives, were known to all bidders and had not changed for the awardee.

With inputs from Reuters

Published on: Jan 01, 2024, 2:39 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement