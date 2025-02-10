Adani Group joins hands with Mayo Clinic, to spend Rs 6,000 cr to build two integrated health campuses in India

Adani Group will spend Rs 6,000 crore in setting up two 1,000-bed multi-specialty hospitals and medical colleges in Mumbai and Ahmedabad in partnership with Mayo Clinic.

“Proud to launch Adani Health City in partnership with Mayo Clinic, pioneering world-class medical research, affordable healthcare & education. Starting with two 1000-bed hospitals and medical colleges in Ahmedabad & Mumbai, we are on a mission to bring cutting-edge medical innovation across India. This is just the beginning for a healthier, stronger India - one campus at a time!” Gautam Adani wrote in a post on X (formally Twitter).

Mayo Clinic, the world’s largest integrated not-for-profit medical group practice, will provide technical expertise, Adani Group said in a statement.

Adani Group will fully meet the cost of building affordable, world-class medical care and medical education to people from all strata of society pan India, the company said in a statement. The family will donate upwards of Rs 6,000 crore to build the first two of these integrated health campuses in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, it added.

Gautam Adani has plans for more such integrated Adani Health Cities in cities and towns across India, the statement said without giving details.

Each of these integrated campuses will comprise 1,000-bed multi-super-specialty hospitals, medical colleges with an annual intake of 150 undergraduates, 80+ residents and 40+ fellows, step-down and transitional care facilities, and cutting-edge research facilities.

This medical ecosystem aims to serve people from all socio-economic backgrounds, train the next generation of doctors and focus on clinical research, artificial intelligence and biomedical informatics, the statement added.

Adani Group has engaged USA’s Mayo Clinic to provide strategic advice on organizational objectives and clinical practices at these establishments. Mayo Clinic will also offer expert guidance on the integration of technology, with a focus on digital and information technology and healthcare quality enhancement.

“Two years ago, as a gift to me on my 60th birthday, my family committed Rs 60,000 crore towards improving healthcare, education and skill development,” said Gautam Adani. “The development of Adani Health City is the first of many major projects from this contribution, which will go a long way towards providing affordable, world-class healthcare to people from every section of the Indian society. I am confident that our partnership with Mayo Clinic...will help elevate healthcare standards in India, with a special emphasis on complex disease care and medical innovation.”

Mayo Clinic extends its expertise to independent healthcare providers wherever they are located. The Mayo Clinic program provides a tailored approach by designing engagements that help clients get the right answers from the right experts to help them achieve their goals.