Adani Group prioritises greener future with Rs 7 lakh cr investment across verticals

Adani Group, led by billionaire chairman Gautam Adani, is set to invest Rs 7 lakh crore in capital expenditure over the next 10 years, news agency PTI reported on Sunday. Gautam Adani shared details of the investment plan, highlighting its focus on green initiatives across various sectors within the conglomerate.

"The portfolio recently announced its plan to invest over Rs 7 lakh crore over the next 10 years to consolidate its preeminent position as the largest infrastructure player in India," Adani Energy Solutions said in a stock exchange filing.

The conglomerate's flagship company, Adani Enterprises Ltd, covers diverse sectors such as mining, airports, defense and aerospace, solar manufacturing, roads, metro and rail, data centers, and resource management.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), the nation's largest seaport operator, is actively working towards becoming the only carbon-neutral port operation by 2025 and achieving net-zero status by 2040. This initiative includes electrifying cranes, transitioning to battery-based internal transfer vehicles, and installing 1000 MW of captive renewable capacity.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone aims to expand its mangrove plantations to 5000 hectares by FY 25.

"By 2025, we will set a national benchmark being the only carbon-neutral port operations and be net zero for APSEZ by 2040. Our climate-friendly transformation includes electrifying all cranes, switching all diesel-based internal transfer vehicles to battery-based ITVs, and installing an additional 1000 MW of captive renewable capacity," Adani said in a post on X.

"Our dedication to protecting the environment is also reflected in our expanding mangrove plantations, aiming for a remarkable 5000 hectares by FY 25. This is yet another step towards a greener future and further testament of our commitment to climate stewardship," he said

This is in addition to the rapidly increasing renewable energy industry. Adani stated his company is developing "the world's largest green energy park" in the Kuch deserts of Gujarat, and he shared photos of the vast construction effort.

"This monumental project, covering 726 sq km in the challenging Rann desert, is visible even from space. We will generate 30GW to power over 20 million homes. Also, just 150 km away, in our Karmabhoomi Mundra, we are creating one of the globe's most extensive and integrated renewable energy manufacturing ecosystems for solar and wind," he said.

"This marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards sustainable energy, underlining our commitment to the Solar Alliance and the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Continuing on the green business, he said Adani Total Gas Ltd - the group's city gas firm - is on a "massive expansion" with "CNG and piped natural gas, compressed biogas, and e-mobility.

ATGL sells CNG to autos and pipes natural gas to homes and businesses in many cities around the country. Along with this, it is constructing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and factories that will convert agricultural waste into gas that can be used in city gas operations.

"We are on target for installing 75,000 EV charging stations by 2030. All of our own 50 sites are now powered by rooftop solar panels. Our operations vehicle fleet, covering 37 million km yearly, completely switched from diesel to CNG," Adani said.

The Adani Group's foray into newer businesses includes data centers, cement, telecom, and media. In the airport business, Adani Group operates six airports and holds a majority stake in Mumbai International Airport Ltd, which aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2029.

The Adani Group's foray into newer businesses includes data centers, cement, telecom, and media. In the airport business, Adani Group operates six airports and holds a majority stake in Mumbai International Airport Ltd, which aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2029.

In the electricity sector, Adani Electricity is committed to providing 60% renewable electricity to Mumbai by 2027, setting a global record for a major city. The cement businesses Ambuja and ACC are leading a sustainable revolution, with over 90% of cement production being blended cement recycling waste fly ash and slag. The group is dedicated to planting 100 million

"We proudly operate on 100 per cent green energy, making us an entirely sustainable airport. Moreover, we are 3rd in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ 'Transition' of ACA Program of ACI, aligning our CO2 management with global climate objectives. Our next goal? Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2029!" he added.

Being the electricity supplier to Mumbai, Adani said group firm Adani Electricity stands out with its green initiatives. "We are on course to provide 60 per cent renewable electricity to Mumbai by 2027, setting a global record for a major city. Currently, over 38 per cent of our supply is green. This Diwali, we achieved a landmark by fuelling Mumbai entirely with 100 per cent renewable energy, demonstrating our dedication to a sustainable future," he said.

Adani stated that the company is "committed to planting 100 million trees by 2030, one of the most ambitious pledges by an Indian corporate anywhere in the world." Already at 29 million, we are doing everything we can to improve biodiversity, climate resilience, and rural livelihoods. Our goal is to plant 37 million mangroves along India's coasts and 63 million trees inland."

