Adani plans up to $5 bn investment in high-capacity data centres as Google launches its $15 bn AI hub

India’s Adani Group is gearing up for one of its biggest digital infrastructure bets, planning to invest up to $5 billion in Google’s upcoming India AI data centre project. The move comes as Alphabet-owned Google begins rolling out its massive $15-billion, five-year plan to build an artificial intelligence data hub in Andhra Pradesh, its single largest investment in India.

The surge in AI deployment has triggered unprecedented demand for high-density, high-power data centres capable of linking thousands of compute chips. Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder Singh said the Google-led campus could translate into a substantial scale-up for Adani Connex, the joint venture between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX.

“It’s not just Google, there are a lot of parties that would like to work with us, especially when the data centre capacity goes to gigawatt and higher,” Singh told reporters.

Google, which has earmarked around $85 billion globally this year to expand data centre capacity, is among several global and Indian tech giants racing to build infrastructure for AI workloads. Billionaires Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani have both announced accelerated investments in India’s data-centre buildout.

The Visakhapatnam AI data centre campus, central to Google’s India expansion, will commence operations with a 1-gigawatt power capacity, positioning it among the largest such facilities in Asia.

(With inputs from Reuters)