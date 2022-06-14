Adani-Sri Lanka row: ‘Disappointed by the detraction,’ says the company

Adani Group, in a response to the Sri Lanka row, stated that they intend to invest in Sri Lanka and are disappointed by the detraction that seems to have come about. This comes amid the controversy following the statements of the Chairman of state-owned power entity Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), MMC Ferdinando, who claimed before a parliamentary panel that Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegedly influenced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to award a wind power project to the Adani Group in the island nation. Ferdinando has since retracted his statement and resigned.

“Our intent in investing in Sri Lanka is to address the needs of a valued neighbour. As a responsible corporate, we see this as a necessary part of the partnership that our two nations have always shared. We are clearly disappointed by the detraction that seems to have come about. The fact is that the issue has already been addressed by and within the Sri Lankan Government,” stated an Adani Group spokesperson.

Ferdinando, during a hearing of the Committee On Public Enterprises (COPE) on Friday, said that President Rajapaksa had summoned him after a meeting in November last year and told him that the wind power project be awarded to the Adani Group as PM Modi had urged him to do so.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa issued a statement and said that he categorically denies the allegations. “Re a statement made by the #lka CEB Chairman at a COPE committee hearing regarding the award of a Wind Power Project in Mannar, I categorically deny authorisation to award this project to any specific person or entity. I trust responsible communication in this regard will follow (sic),” he said.

Re a statement made by the #lka CEB Chairman at a COPE committee hearing regarding the award of a Wind Power Project in Mannar, I categorically deny authorisation to award this project to any specific person or entity. I trust responsible communication in this regard will follow. — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) June 11, 2022

Former Minister of Finance and External Affairs, Yashwant Sinha, said that the nexus has now been established. “The Modi-Adani-Sri Lanka affair is a serious matter and should not be allowed to be swept under the carpet. The nexus is now clearly established. No further proof is needed (sic),” he said.

The Modi-Adani-Sri Lanka affair is a serious matter and should not be allowed to be swept under the carpet. The nexus is now clearly established. No further proof is needed. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) June 13, 2022

Ferdinando wrote to the COPE chair in Parliament, Professor Charitha Herath, on Sunday to withdraw his comments. He said that the statement was made under stress, and that he was not influenced by President Rajapaksa or the Indian High Commission. He said that he was ‘overcome with emotion’ following questions of wrongdoing.

The 500 MW wind power plant by the Adani Group in Mannar was in the spotlight following CEB engineers’ threat to strike over the government's amendment to the CEB Act of 1989.

Also read: TotalEnergies to acquire 25% minority stake in Adani New Industries