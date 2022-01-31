Adani Total Gas to invest Rs 20,000 cr in city gas distribution sector

Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL), a joint venture between the Adani Group and TotalEnergies, has won licences to expand its City Gas Distribution (CGD) network to 14 new geographical areas in the recently concluded 11th round of CGD bidding by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).

With this, ATGL is the largest city gas distribution company catering to 52 geographical areas, 19 of which are operated along with its strategic JV partner Indian Oil Corporation, it said in a statement.

“Adani Total Gas is one of India’s pioneers in environment-friendly piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG). Now with the authorization of additional 14 geographical areas, our presence expands from 39 to 95 districts,” said Suresh Manglani, CEO, Adani Total Gas Ltd.

These 52 geographical areas account for 15 per cent of the country covering 124 districts across 18 States and 3 UTs. ATGL says that it will reinforce its investment in the CGD sector by another Rs 12,000 crore.

“With strong support from the Adani Group and TotalEnergies, ATGL is committed to the expeditious development of CGD networks across all these new 52 districts. ATGL will now be catering to 10 per cent of country’s population with cleaner fuel for households as well as for transportation. Therefore, ATGL is fully committed to play a pivotal role in meeting the clean energy needs of India and this strategic expansion is fully aligned with our commitment of Nation Building,” added Manglani.

The company says that ATGL is committed to provide convenient and environment-friendly natural gas for cooking and water heating to more than 9 million households, economic transport fuel for vehicles by establishing around 2,000 CNG stations and clean fuel to industrial and commercial consumers.