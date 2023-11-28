Adani Total Gas unveils green hydrogen blending pilot project in Ahmedabad

Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL), co-promoted by Adani Group and TotalEnergies, on Tuesday said that it has initiated a green hydrogen production and blending pilot project.

ATGL will utilise cutting-edge technologies to blend green hydrogen (GH2) with natural gas for over 4,000 residential and commercial customers in Ahmedabad as part of this project.

GH2 is produced using electrolysis of water with electricity generated by renewable energy. Hydrogen blending is less carbon intensive than burning gas but has the same heating capabilities.

The pilot project for blending GH2 with natural gas undertaken by ATGL is expected to commence operations in the financial year 2024-25. The project aims to gradually increase the percentage of GH2 in the blended gas to up to 8 per cent or more, subject to regulatory approvals.

Upon successful completion of the pilot, ATGL plans to gradually expand the supply of GH2-blended fuel to larger areas of Ahmedabad and other regions under its license. This phased approach will allow for a controlled and well-monitored rollout of GH2 blending, ensuring optimal performance and safety.

Studies have indicated that blending up to 8 per cent GH2 with natural gas can result in a reduction in emissions by up to 4 per cent.

ATGL stated that with this pilot, it hopes to collaborate with multiple stakeholders, including regulatory agencies, to share firsthand knowledge and establish an ecosystem around hydrogen blending in city gas distribution in India.

This will also aid in the acquisition and dissemination of knowledge about operational aspects and the compatibility of mixed fuel with existing infrastructure, according to the company’s statement.

Suresh P Manglani, executive director and CEO of Adani Total Gas Ltd., said, "We are fully committed towards building an environmentally sustainable operation and this project represents our ongoing dedication towards national infrastructure building for India to become energy independent by 2047."

"This project will reduce our carbon footprint and by investing in such innovative projects, we are actively contributing to the evolution of the industry and driving progress in sustainable energy solutions," he added.

