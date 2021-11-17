Adani Transmission improves ESG ranking in Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment survey

Adani Transmission Limited (ATL), the power transmission and retail distribution company scored 63 points out of 100 in the 2021 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) survey conducted by the DJSI - S&P Global.

ATL received an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) benchmarking score, higher than the average world electric utility sector score of 38.

ESG Rating is designed to measure a company’s resilience to long-term, industry material environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks. It uses a rules-based methodology to identify industry leaders and laggards according to their exposure to ESG risks and how well they manage those risks relative to peers.

"This remarkable improvement in our ESG score within just a few months testifies to the robustness of ATL's approach and strategy on ESG," said Anil Sardana, MD & CEO, ATL.

"This achievement is an endorsement of our progress towards decarbonization of the grid. ATL's increased emphasis on ESG is in line with our nation's renewed focus on building a greener India as quickly as possible."

ATL initially interacted with DJSI-S&P Global for ESG benchmarking and received a score of 52 in April 2021, which improved by 21 per cent.

"Following the initial score, ATL aligned its ESG reporting standards with the Global Reporting Initiative, increased public disclosures in the company's annual report, management systems, Business Excellence initiatives, and so on, and remains committed to improving its ESG performance by further refining its policies and practices, as well as strengthening information disclosure procedures," the company said in the statement.

ATL has a cumulative transmission network of 18,300 km, out of which 13,700 km is operational, and 4,600 km is at various stages of construction.