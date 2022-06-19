Adani Wilmar slashes edible oil prices by Rs 10

India’s largest edible oil producer Adani Wilmar has slashed the maximum retail price (MRP) of its Fortune range of edible oils by Rs 10 to pass on the benefit to its consumers in the wake of the central government reduced the import duties on edible oils, making them cheaper in the country.

FMCG firm, in a statement, has reduced the MRP of Fortune refined Sunflower oil’s 1-litre pack from Rs 220 to Rs 210 and MRP of Fortune Soyabean and Fortune Kachi Ghani (mustard oil) 1-litre pack from Rs 205 to Rs 195. The stocks with the updated prices will reach the market soon, it added.

Angshu Mallick, MD & CEO, Adani Wilmar, said, “We are passing on the benefit of the reduced cost to our customers, who can now expect purest edible oils made with highest safety and quality standards which are also light on their pockets. We are confident the lower prices will also boost demand.”

Moreover, it may be noted that both international and domestic prices of edible oils have surged from 2021 to 2022 due to lower production of oil seeds and higher logistics and manufacturing costs. However, a reduction in import duty on crude and refined edible oils has contributed to a drop in the prices.

Adani Wilmar, which the company claims to be one of the fastest-growing FMCG companies in the country, apart from the range of edible oils, also offers rice, atta, sugar, besan, ready-to-cook khichdi, soya chunks, and more.