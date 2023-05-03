AdaniConneX to set up Integrated Data Center and Technology Business Park in Andhra's Vizag

To boost the local technology ecosystem in Vizag, Adani Enterprises company AdaniConneX is developing an Integrated Data Center and Technology Business Park in Madhurawada, Vizag. The facility will have a data center, technology and business park, and skill development center, says the company. The facility will be the first of the 3 technology zones planned in Vizag and one of the largest hyperscale parks in India. AdaniConneX said it will open new gateways of growth in the region, connecting Vizag to APAC IT ecosystem.

"Our world is being defined by our ability to generate, store, access and move data," said Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group. "With the advancements in AI, high-definition content and massive digitization, the need for compute and storage is increasing exponentially. Andhra Pradesh, with its geographical advantages of land for renewable energy and a long coastline, is well positioned to host data center parks not only for our country but also for those nations that are short of land or energy. What the Adani Group brings through our ports, data centers and green energy capabilities is a uniquely powerful combination of unmatched strategic adjacencies within the data center world."

The facility will host a 200+ MW of data center capacity, powered with up to 100% renewable energy. In addition, the park will also house a skill development center.

The groundbreaking ceremony at the park site in Madhurawada, Vizag was held on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Managing Director of the Adani Group, Rajesh Adani, and CEO and Whole Time Director of Adani Ports & SEZ (APSEZ) Limited, Karan Adani.

AdaniConneX is a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Group and EdgeConneX, will host within the park an integrated 200+ MW data center facility. The park will be powered with up to 100% renewable energy and connected with terrestrial and submarine infrastructure to help deployment of cloud and emerging technologies in the region.

Supported by the team from EdgeConneX and their more than a decade of experience in building a global platform of data centers for some of the world’s largest and most demanding technology and cloud firms, AdaniConneX is rapidly executing on its plan to deliver 1 GW hyperlocal to hyperscale data center capacity throughout India. The proposed data center facility will be part of AdaniConneX’s strategic investment roadmap and will serve as a model investment for other locations, as it builds India’s largest integrated data center platform.

According to the press statement issued by the company, the investments will be on top of the Rs 20,000 crore already invested in the state, which created more than 18,000 direct and 54,000 indirect jobs. The Adani Group’s investments in AP span multiple sectors, including ports, logistics, and renewable energy. The Group operates two of the state’s largest private ports at Krishnapatnam and Gangavaram and is also committed to developing 15,000 MW of renewable power projects and 10 million tonnes per annum of cement manufacturing capacity in AP.

