Adi Godrej to step down as Chairman of Godrej Industries; Nadir Godrej to take over

Godrej Industries Limited (GIL) announced on Friday that Adi Godrej will step down as Chairman as well as from the board. He will continue to serve as Chairman of the Godrej Group and Chairman Emeritus of GIL.

Nadir Godrej who is currently serving as the Managing Director will take over as Chairman and Managing Director of the company. The changes to the board will be effective from October 1.

“It has been a privilege to serve Godrej Industries for over four decades, during which we have delivered strong results and transformed our company. I am grateful to our Board for their support and guidance; to all our team members whose passion, commitment and hard work has driven our success; and to all our customers, business partners, shareholders, investors, and communities, for their continued partnership. I am very confident that our best years are ahead of us, and I look forward to Nadir and our team achieving our exciting aspirations,” said Adi Godrej.

Nadir Godrej said that the leadership team is committed to building forward and serving the people and communities.

Adi Godrej is an alumnus of the Sloan School of Management at MIT, from where he pursued his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2013 and the Rajiv Gandhi Award in 2002 for his contribution to the industry.

Nadir Godrej has a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a Master of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Stanford University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

