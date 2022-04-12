After fire incident, Maruti says Rohtak R&D centre covered under insurance policy

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said the facility in its Rohtak R&D centre, where a fire incident took place on Monday, is covered under an insurance policy.

"The damage assessment is being carried out and the recovery of the insurance amount is subject to the valuer's assessment of the damage," the company said in an exchange filing.

On Monday, the company had informed that a fire incident took place at its Rohtak R&D centre in one of the buildings where a new lab expansion was being carried out by a third-party project company.

"Unfortunately, two people working with a contract firm of the project company succumbed to the fire. The company deeply mourns this loss of life and stands with the families of the deceased in this moment of grief," it said.

Maruti Suzuki said the fire was brought under control and the root cause was being examined along with the investigating authorities.

"There have been no other injuries. This incident does not affect the production operations of the company," it added.

The company had reported an increase of 2 per cent in its total sales in March at 1,70,395 units. However, domestic sales declined more than 8 per cent to 1,33,861 vehicles.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday ended 0.60 per cent higher at Rs 7,610 on the BSE.

Also Read: Lack of workplace flexibility is making Indian women miserable: LinkedIn report

Also Read: IOC excludes Russian urals from latest tender