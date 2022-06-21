Agnipath scheme: RAXA Security Solutions to give high priority to Agniveers in employment

GMR Infrastructure Limited (GIL), a listed entity of GMR Group, announced on Tuesday that it would give priority in jobs to Agniveers in its subsidiary RAXA Security Solutions Ltd which is a security company of the GMR Group and provides man-guarding services, techno security solutions, fire services, and cyber security services.

"With an eye for detail and quality, RAXA is now one of the finest security solutions companies in India," noted GMR Group in an official statement.

Last week, the government announced the Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of young individuals in the Indian armed forces. The selected applicants will be known as 'Agniveers'. These will be enrolled under the respective Services Act for four years.

GMR Group stated that many Agniveers will be available for jobs beyond the defence services after the completion of the four-year period. It added that inspired by the government's scheme, GMR Infrastructure Limited has decided to give high priority to Agniveers who are willing to pursue a new career in the private security domain and offer them employment in its subsidiary, RAXA Security Solutions for a variety of assignments.

"Corporate world would offer a vast horizon to these Agniveers after they retire from active duty of the Armed Forces. There are various fulfilling job opportunities that a security company like RAXA has and we believe that with their discipline, teamwork, and training skills, Agniveers shall be a great asset for RAXA," said Ashwani Lohani, CEO of GMR Services Business.

Currently, RAXA Security Solutions provides security services to several premier clients including GMR Group in 15 states across India. GMR Group explained that RAXA has established many benchmarks in the private security domain and has also partnered with several companies of repute to provide appropriate security solutions.

Also read: AGNIPATH scheme for armed forces: All you need to know about recruitment, salary, benefits

Also read: Dept of School Education welcomes Agnipath scheme; announces special courses for ‘Agniveers