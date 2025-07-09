Business Today
Ahmedabad crash: AAIB to release preliminary report this week

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is set to release its initial findings on the recent Ahmedabad crash, following an extensive probe led by a multidisciplinary team with international collaboration.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  Updated Jul 9, 2025 9:29 PM IST
Ahmedabad crash: AAIB to release preliminary report this weekThe flight departed from Ahmedabad at 1:38 PM, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is set to release its preliminary report this week on the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which resulted in the tragic loss of at least 260 lives on 12 June. This development was confirmed by top AAIB officials during a meeting with a Parliamentary panel on Wednesday. The crash, involving an Air India Boeing 787-8 en route to London, occurred shortly after take-off, impacting a medical hostel complex. The incident has highlighted the urgent need for stringent safety measures in the aviation sector, drawing attention from various stakeholders.

The AAIB promptly initiated an investigation a day after the incident and assembled a multi-disciplinary team led by its Director General GVG Yugandhar. The team comprises an aviation medicine specialist, an Air Traffic Control (ATC) officer, and representatives from the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), aiming to conduct a thorough analysis. Notably, this investigation marks a significant effort in India to adhere to international norms. The inclusion of foreign experts underscores the importance of a comprehensive and unbiased investigation.

During the Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting, chaired by JD-U MP Sanjay Jha, officials assured members that the black box and voice recorder were intact, and data analysis is currently underway. The panel is keenly observing the scrutiny of safety standards, especially after the incident, bringing the spotlight on aviation safety measures in the country.

Concerns were raised regarding the handling capacity of Indian Air Traffic Controllers, which is reportedly above international norms, potentially leading to human errors. Additionally, the Parliamentary panel was informed about an over eight per cent drop in domestic airline traffic following the crash, highlighting the incident's far-reaching implications on the aviation sector.

The meeting also addressed the large number of vacancies in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), with half of the posts reportedly unfilled. The need for quicker filling of these positions was stressed, along with the implementation of earlier committee recommendations to enhance aviation safety.

Meanwhile, a high-level multi-disciplinary committee, led by the Union Home Secretary, is examining the causes behind the crash and will propose comprehensive guidelines to prevent future occurrences. The effort underscores the government's prioritisation of aviation safety amid growing concerns over regulatory and operational practices.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Jul 9, 2025 9:29 PM IST
