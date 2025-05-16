Air India denies report of lobbying with government to axe IndiGo’s lease with Turkish carrier

Air India on May 16 said it does not comment on competitors, as a media report claimed that it lobbied the government to cancel IndiGo’s lease with state-backed Turkish Airlines.

In a statement, the airlines said, “Air India denies the gross misrepresentation and mischievous reporting on a competitor’s business model in certain media outlets. As a responsible corporate, we do not comment on competitors.”

Advertisement

Earlier, Reuters reported that Air India has approached the government to halt rival IndiGo’s leasing tie-up with Turkish Airlines, citing business impact as well as security concerns sparked by Istanbul's support for Pakistan.

Amid growing public anger in India against Turkey's stance on Pakistan in the India-Pakistan conflict, Indians have been cancelling holidays. The government on May 16 revoked security clearance of Turkish ground handling service firm, Celebi, citing national security.

Since 2023, IndiGo has had a leasing arrangement with state-backed Turkish Airlines, which has provided two planes with pilots and some crew to IndiGo to operate on New Delhi- and Mumbai-to-Istanbul routes.

In a statement, IndiGo said its partnership with Turkish Airlines, which also include a codeshare deal, "provides multiple benefits to Indian travellers", boosts aviation growth and jobs, and also "enabled IndiGo to build its presence in the long-haul markets in Europe and the USA."

Advertisement

Indian aviation policies say the government can approve such leasing deals for six months in cases of "emergent" or "unforeseen" circumstances, but they can be extended.

The last extension for IndiGo for such leases is valid until May 31, and the carrier has already applied for an extension, said another source with direct knowledge.