Air India to operate non-stop Delhi-Toronto flights from August 1 with new Boeing 787-9 aircraft

Air India will begin operating non-stop flights between Delhi and Toronto from August 1, 2026, by deploying its brand-new Boeing 787-9 aircraft on the route, eliminating the current fuel stop in Vienna and reducing travel time by nearly three hours.

The airline said the removal of the enroute fuel stop, subject to available airspaces, will cut the Delhi-Toronto journey from around 20 hours, including the refuelling halt, to approximately 17 hours. The return Toronto-Delhi flight will continue to operate non-stop with a flying time of up to 16 hours.

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Along with the aircraft upgrade, Air India will restore daily operations on the route from August 1, increasing frequency from the current five weekly flights. The airline had temporarily reduced services between June and July 2026 due to unprecedented fuel price increases and broader geopolitical developments that affected operating conditions.

The Delhi-Toronto route will now be served by Air India's new line-fit Boeing 787-9 aircraft, designed specifically for the carrier as part of its ongoing fleet modernisation programme. The deployment also marks the debut of Air India's latest onboard product in the Canadian market.

"Canada is home to one of the world's largest and most vibrant Indian diaspora communities, and Toronto has long been one of Air India's most important international gateways. As we continue transforming Air India into a world-class global airline, we are steadily expanding the availability of our newest aircraft and latest cabin products across key international routes," said Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Air India.

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He added that introducing the new Boeing 787-9 on the Delhi-Toronto route would provide a significantly enhanced travel experience while extending the airline's premium offerings across North America.

The new aircraft features a three-class cabin configuration comprising 30 Business Class suites, 28 Premium Economy seats and 238 Economy seats. Premium Economy will be available for the first time on Air India's Delhi-Toronto route, offering passengers wider seats, additional legroom and enhanced onboard services for ultra-long-haul travel.

Business Class passengers will have access to private suites with direct aisle access, fully flat beds, wireless charging, personal storage and 17-inch 4K QLED HDR entertainment screens. Economy Class cabins have also been upgraded with ergonomically designed seats and 11.6-inch entertainment screens.

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Across all cabins, passengers will have access to the Thales AVANT Up inflight entertainment system offering more than 3,000 hours of content, Bluetooth audio connectivity, USB-A and USB-C charging ports, AC power outlets, mood lighting inspired by Indian wellness traditions, redesigned amenity kits and refreshed onboard dining.

The daily Delhi-Toronto flight AI187 will depart Delhi at 1:45 am and arrive in Toronto at 9:30 am local time. The return flight AI188 will leave Toronto at 12:30 pm and reach Delhi at 2:05 pm the following day. Bookings are now open through Air India's website, mobile app, contact centre and authorised travel agents.