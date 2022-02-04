Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky says hosts made $150 bn since inception

Co-founder and CEO of the vacation rental company Airbnb, Brian Chesky, talked about how he and co-founder Joe Gebbia started Airbnb in a recent tweet. Chesky said in this tweet that it all began when his current co-founder and erstwhile roommate and he could not pay rent. Both of them then inflated three air mattresses and created an airbed and a breakfast. He also said that Airbnb hosts have earned $150 billion since the company started.



“Sometimes when you solve your own problem, you’re onto something bigger…,” Chesky said towards the end of his tweet. Chesky tweeted, “Airbnb hosts have earned $150 billion since we started. It began when my roommate Joe and I couldn’t pay our rent. We inflated 3 air mattresses and created an Airbed and breakfast. Sometimes when you solve your own problem, you’re onto something bigger…”

In January, Chesky announced in a series of tweets that he will be living in an Airbnb this year, beginning from Atlanta. Chesky will stay in people’s homes in new towns for a few weeks and return to San Francisco in the same way like remote workers returning to their office locations to collaborate with their colleagues.

“Cities and countries will compete to attract these remote workers, and that will lead to a redistribution of where people travel and live. This trend is kind of like a decentralisation of living, and it’s changing the identity of travel,” he elaborated. The Airbnb boss decided to do so in order to improve the customer experience for its users.