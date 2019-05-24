Airtel launches long term DTH packs for HD, SD subscribers

To prepare itself from impending Reliance Jio DTH service launch, Airtel has revamped its long-term plans to establish its foothold and retain the existing customers. The New Delhi headquartered company's latest attempt at preventing the migration of its customers has led it to provide additional benefits in the form of extended validity to its subscribers. The company has launched six long term DTH plans for its subscribers. The new plans from Airtel are valid for both standard definition (SD) and high definitions (HD) subscribers.

The new Airtel Digital TV long-term packs include Hindi Value SD pack, Ultimate Dhamaka Pack (UDP) SD, Gujarat Value Sports SD, Gujarat Value Sports HD, Gujarat Mega SD, and Gujarat Mega HD. Customers can opt for any of these plans via the company website, official app, or customer care. The prices for these plans are comparable to the previous plans. The new long term plans also require the customers to pay the amount on a monthly basis.

The six long-term plans offered by AIrtel are mentioned below.

Hindi Value SD pack: The pack includes channels like Zee and Star and offers 6-month validity with additional free 15-days. The monthly price of the pack is Rs 280, but for six months, it will be priced at Rs 1,681 for single users, and Rs 1,326 for multiple connections. Users will be charged Rs 3,081 for standard connection, and Rs 2,431 for multiple connections for a yearly duration of 360 days.

Ultimate Dhamaka Pack: The 180-day subscription of Ultimate Dhamaka Pack is priced at Rs 799. Users will be charged RS 1,349 for a duration of 365 days. The pricing is for both standard subscription and multi-TV subscription.

Gujarat Value Sports SD & Gujarat Value Sports HD: The monthly price of this pack is Rs 336 but for 6 months, the standard definition Gujarat Value Sports pack is available for Rs 2,016 on standard subscription and Rs 1,662 for multi-TV connection. A 12 months option is available for Rs 3,696 and Rs 3,047 on a standard connection, and multiple connections respectively. The Gujarat Value sports HD is priced at Rs 475 per month. On the other hand, the six month and the twelve months packs are available for Rs 2,851 and Rs 5,227.

Gujarat Mega SD & Gujarat Mega HD: The Gujarat Mega SD pack is offered in SD for 6-months and 12-months. Monthly pricing for the plan is Rs 510, but for 6 months you will be charged Rs 3,062 and for 12 months you will be charged Rs 5,612. On the other hand, Gujarat Mega HD pack is priced at Rs 699 per month. The six months and twelve month packs are available for Rs 4,197 and Rs 7,689 respectively.

