Business Today
Amazon India to revise seller fee for most categories, products from April 7: Report

Amazon charges a fee from sellers, which includes inventory storage, technology, shipping, returns, and a seller fee. The fees are not inclusive of 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) that will be levied on the seller fee.

Amazon India will revise the seller's fee for most categories and products from April 7, 2024. The revised rates are expected to raise prices for several items sold on the platform. Amazon charges a fee from sellers, which includes inventory storage, technology, shipping, returns, and a seller fee. The seller has to pay this fee every time an item is sold from the e-commerce portal.

The company notification, Moneycontrol reported, said that the revised fee structure encompasses changes in several categories of items, long-term storage fees, and refund fees. The fees are not inclusive of 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) that will be levied on the seller fee.

As per the report, the fee for products on home improvement is set go up from 9 per cent to 13.5 per cent, luxury beauty products from a 5 per cent to a tiered system that goes up to 10 percent), and sleepwear from the present 11-15 per cent to 13.5-19 per cent).

The fee on musical instruments  is set to go up from 7.5 per cent to 10.5 per cent and flipflops from 10-12.5 per cent to 13-15 per cent are the other categories for which the seller fee has been marked up.

Amazon India, as per the report, will also slash the for some categories such as inverter and batteries (from 5-5.5 per cent to 4.5 percent), apparel - Baby (from 11-21 per cent to 11-20 per cent), and a few others.

Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and others profit by collecting commissions and fees from vendors for items sold on their platforms. The charges vary according to market fluctuations.

Published on: Mar 23, 2024, 11:21 AM IST
