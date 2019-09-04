Amazon India to replace all single-use plastic packaging with paper cushions by June 2020

Amazon.com Inc's India unit said on Wednesday it would replace all single use plastic in its packaging by June 2020 with paper cushions, the latest major company to join the country's fight against environmental pollution.

Amazon's move comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming ban on plastic bags, cups and straws.

The environment friendly packaging material will be entirely recyclable, Amazon, which has often been criticized for using too much plastic and thermocol to wrap its billions of packages of shipments, said on Wednesday.

Last week, rival Flipkart said it has cut down on single-use plastic use by 25% and plans to move entirely to recycled plastic consumption in its own supply chain by March 2021.

Sensex Today: Sensex falls over 100 points, Nifty below 10,770; pharma, realty stocks decline

India's gold imports hit lowest level in 3 years on high domestic prices, import duty