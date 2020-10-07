Amazon launches IRCTC train ticket booking service; check out cashback, other benefits

Amazon India, the leading e-commerce giant has partnered with IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) to offer train ticket booking facility to passengers on its mobile app. Those choosing to buy train tickets via Amazon for the first time will also get additional cashback up to Rs 100. The ticket booking facility is available on both Amazon Android and iOS apps.

"We are excited to partner with IRCTC and move another step forward in making life easy and convenient for our customers," Vikas Bansal, Director, Amazon Pay, said, adding that it'll be another addition to the Amazon app after flights and bus ticket booking facility introduced last year.

"With the facility to book reserved train tickets on our platform, we are enabling travel across any mode preferred by customers," he said, adding that Amazon has become a one-stop destination for "shopping and paying - all in one single app".

Why should one book a ticket via the Amazon app? Those booking tickets on Amazon will get the "highest applicable" cashback automatically, according to the company. Apart from payment convenience, customers will also be able to benefit from features like auto-fill of saved traveller data, account and payment information.

While booking tickets, passengers will also be able to see the seat, quota availability and PNR status on the Amazon app. Those using Amazon pay can make seamless and direct payments via app to get smoother and faster booking process. In case someone wants to cancel a ticket, it can be done by clicking on the "yours order" section.

Most passengers currently use IRCTC's ticketing App, IRCTC Rail Connect, to book train tickets. The new App also allows users to book tatkal ticket, ladies quota, premium tatkal quota booking and current reservation. The Raiwlays' catering arm, IRCTC, handles online train ticket bookings and synchronised IRCTC Rail Connect with its website. The app is based on a next generation e-ticketing system. Paytm also offers train ticket booking on its mobile application.

