Amazon Pay, Uber expand collaboration beyond payments in India

In a move aimed at enhacing the safety of drivers and passengers, Uber has partnered with Amazon Pay for installing plastic screens in 40,000 Uber Autos across seven cities in India. The seven cities are Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Jaipur, a statement read.

In October last year Amazon Pay and Uber had in a global first announced an association for allowing Uber riders to make contactless, cashless payments using Amazon Pay. Now this partnership is being expanded: riders who make payments via Amazon Pay will be eligible for a cashback of up to 50%. "This partnership will boost the growth of Uber Auto in seven critical markets as rides become more affordable. Commuters can hail an auto from the safety and comfort of their homes," according to the statement.

Prabhjeet Singh, president of Uber India and South Asia, said that the company continues to take all possible precautions, including setting up safety screens and enabling digital payment options on the app, to ensure both riders and drivers feel safer during the "new normal". "We believe this association further strengthens our commitment to safety and encourages people to move around the city hassle-free."

Amazon Pay CEO Mahendra Nerurkar said that the company has witnessed multifold growth in adoption of contactless payments last year. "As more Indians resume their daily commute, we remain committed to make their experience safer, convenient and rewarding," he said.

