American Express appoints Manoj Adlakha as SVP; Sanjay Khanna as interim CEO

American Express on Wednesday announced the appointment of Manoj Adlakha as Senior Vice-President and International Head of Customer Marketing, as well as stated that Sanjay Khanna, who is currently the Chief Operating Officer, will take over as the interim CEO. These changes will be effective May 14, 2022, the company said in a statement.

According to the statement, Adlakha will be responsible for advancing the customer engagement strategy and contributing to the revenue growth by driving customer’s share of wallet across its key international markets. He will continue to work from India.

During his three-decade career over two stints at American Express, Adlakha has held strategic positions across Risk Operations, Strategic Planning, Finance, Commercial and Consumer Cards in the company.

Sanjay Khanna, on the other hand, will assume expanded role of the CEO, heading the India consumer business, the statement read.

He will also be leading the India Country Executive Team (CET) that develops growth strategies for American Express’ India business. With over 26 years of service at American Express, Sanjay has held various important positions. He has also served as the Chairman of the American Express India Pvt Limited (AEIPL) Legal Entity Board, the company added.

Currently, an internal and external search for the permanent CEO role of American Express Banking Corp. India (AEBC India) is underway, it added.

