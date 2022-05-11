This start-up is aiming to create a force of 'momprenuers' through product reviews

Mishry, a product review start-up, is aiming to build a 6,000-strong network of momprenuers in this fiscal while enabling the stay-at-home mothers boost their earning by writing, first-hand and experience-driven product reviews.

The initiative, known as Mishry Mums, was earlier started by the start-up as a way to help get back stay-at-home mothers on long maternity-breaks to re-enter the formal workforce. Thereafter, it expanded to an informal group of mothers who started participating in reviews regularly.

Currently, there are about 1,000 Mishry Mums from across India. Incidentally, creators from Mishry Mums have earned between Rs 1,500 to Rs 40,000 for every piece of review-based content.

Mishry, which is India’s first and fastest growing product review platform, is aiming to make shopping for products better, with content that is thorough and credible. The platform currently has nearly 4.5 lakh monthly active users (MAUs), a social media community of over 45,000 followers, besides around 1,000 momprenuers from all over India.

The Gurgaon-based start-up has so far raised investments from angel investors, including Vir Sanghvi, Rajiv Garodia, and Kiran Shetty. It also has Jonathan Callcut, Europe's leading voice in the business of reviews, as a strategic advisor and mentor.

“The initiative was started as an internal process to help mums come back to work after extended maternity or child care break,” said founder Tanu Ganguly.

“When mums try things, not only do brands get a chance to have a very specific audience try out their products, but also these mums act as amplifiers taking the message to a larger potential customer-base. As a positive outcome, the mums gain monetary benefits doing what they love to do,” she added.

Also Read: 84% say workplace culture improved since start of COVID-19 pandemic: EY report

Also Read: The transition to EVs is inevitable: Ather Energy