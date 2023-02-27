Amid layoffs, Chancellor Olaf Scholz invites Indian techies to Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during his visit to SAP Labs India in Bengaluru on Sunday that his country needs Indian IT and tech professionals. The German Chancellor said, “We need this in all areas of employment, but of course especially when it comes to skills such as those we have seen today in the area of software and IT development.”

He added that Indian professionals should take advantage of the opportunities in Germany.

“I am quite sure that many will want to take advantage of the opportunities to work as skilled workers in Germany,” he suggested.

Scholz added that his government also plans on reducing the bureaucratic barriers to moving to and working in Germany. He added that one of the primary immigrant policy changes he is batting for is the immigration of skilled labour in Germany without any job offer in hand.

“We want to establish a new system that allows people to apply for a visa to Germany who still have not signed a specific job contract, but who come with a lot of talent and skills, and then find a job in Germany,” Scholz explained.

The German Chancellor added that prior knowledge of the German language would be helpful for professionals planning to move to Germany.

Scholz is accompanied by a large business delegation. He added that he plans on advancing negotiations for an EU-India trade and investment agreement.

The German leader's visit to India aimed at strengthening economic ties with India, and is also aimed at discussing Russia's war in Ukraine. This visit is important also in light of the G20 summit in September this year.