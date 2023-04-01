Amul hikes milk price in Gujarat by Rs 2 per litre

Amul increased the cost of fresh milk by Rs 2 per litre starting on April 1 in several areas of Gujarat. The MRP will rise by 3 to 4 per cent as a result of the hike.

According to a statement from Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF), the company that markets the Anand-based cooperative brand with headquarters, prices have been hiked in major variants in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra-Kutch markets with effect from April 1. Amul Gold would cost Rs 32, Amul Taaza Rs 26, and Amul Shakti Rs 29 for 500ml boxes in these markets.

Amul claimed that the price rise was necessary due to a 13–14 per cent increase in the price of cattle feed over the previous year, which increased the total cost of milk production for farmers.

The prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata have been kept unchanged so far.