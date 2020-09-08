Anand Mahindra does not want WHO chief to do this! And we are TOTALLY with him

Mahindra and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has requested World Health Organisation chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to not get us "depressed all over again". His tweet comes as a response to a rather grim warning that pandemics are only a fact of life and that humankind must be prepared for the next one.

"Could you at least let us get out of the current pandemic before getting us depressed all over again?," Mahindra quipped while sharing the news report. As per this report, the WHO director-general had said, "This is not the last pandemic," while urging countries to invest in public health. Tedros had also said at the Geneva press briefing, "History teaches us that outbreaks and pandemics are a fact of life. But when the next pandemic comes, the world must be ready- more ready than it was this time."



Could you at least let us get out of the current pandemic before getting us depressed all over again?? https://t.co/tHDZGJ1e2E anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 8, 2020 Twitter users echoed Mahindra's sentiment. This tweet has garnered numerous retweets and likes so far. Twitter users are with Mahindra on this and urged WHO to provide solutions to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. A user said, "Seems like they are having fun with this pandemic, and WHO has always been so negative about it, so frustrating." Another user tweeted, "I am not sure if Tedros did anything apart from presiding over a pandemic." Here's how Twitter reacted: Never heard any positive news from WHO Exactly Sir! I nvr heard any positive news from them ! Making us more depressing evrytime I see them ! Pooja (@ActuallyPooja) September 8, 2020 Sounds more like those horror movies with scary sequels @anandmahindra He sounds more like those horror movies who have scary sequels ready to launch...

God save Humanity Modi(fied)-What a Leader (@PriyaG00993462) September 8, 2020 Ted explains in Baburao Ganpatrao Apte style, really! ted explains! pic.twitter.com/IXzXPw3AjS Dr Renu Sharma (@renujaiho) September 8, 2020 Perfect example of Humse na ho payega He's the perfect example for " humse na ho payega " Kartikay Sharma (@kartikayshar) September 8, 2020

