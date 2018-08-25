scorecardresearch
Anil Ambani steps down as director of Reliance Naval and Engineering

Ambani has resigned in compliance with provisions of Section 165 of the Companies Act, 2013, prescribing the limit on directorships to only 10 public companies, RNAVAL said in a regulatory filing.

Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd (RNAVAL) today said Anil D Ambani has resigned as director of the company with immediate effect.

RNAVAL operates country's largest integrated shipbuilding facility. It has obtained licence and contract to build warships.

