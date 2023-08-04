Another high-profile exit from Infosys: SVP Charles Salameh joins Sangoma Tech Corp as CEO

Another Infosys executive has left the IT major to spearhead the cause of another company. Charles Salameh, senior vice president at Infosys, has moved on from his role to join Sangoma Technologies Corporation as the company’s new CEO and member of the board of directors, effective September 1.

In his role at Infosys, Salameh served as the global head of account expansion. The SVP was responsible for driving growth and expansion across Infosys business, said the company in a filing with US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Charles Salameh joins a string of senior employees who left Tier 1 Indian IT companies to become either CEO of global IT companies or CEO of smaller Indian rivals. Earlier this year, Ravi Kumar, who served as a president at Infosys, joined Cognizant as its CEO. In June, Mohit Joshi, former president of Infosys joined rival IT company Tech Mahindra as its CEO designate.

Similarly, former chief information strategy officer (CISO) of Infosys, Vishal Salvi, joined cybersecurity company Quickheal as CEO last month.

This trend of attrition at the top is not just limited to Infosys. Last November, IT company Birlasoft appointed Angan Guha as its CEO and MD. Guha was Wipro’s America 2 strategic market unit CEO.

Moreover, Mohd Haque, SVP and head of healthcare and medical devices for the Americas, and Ashish Saxena, SVP, and head of the manufacturing and hi-tech business unit, moved on from the company in late May.

Other major exits include that of Rajan Kohli, who was president of Wipro's integrated digital, engineering and application services business line. He joined CitiusTech as CEO in April. Sanjeev Singh, who was COO at Wipro, quit to join CMS IT Services as CEO and MD.

