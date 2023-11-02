Another top-level exit at Infosys, EVP leaves to join Ness Digital Engineering as COO

Indian IT services company Infosys has witnessed another high-level exit. Rajeev Ranjan, the Executive Vice President at the company, has stepped down from his position to join Ness Digital Engineering, a US-based IT firm, as the Chief Operating Officer.

In an official announcement, Ness Digital Engineering, said, "Rajeev will be leading the global delivery across Engineering and Industry Consulting, institutionalising Engineering Excellence, implementing best-in-class Talent Supply Chain Management, and driving Digital Transformation within Ness."

At Infosys, Ranjan was overseeing manufacturing in India and Japan. He has been associated with the IT major since the past 25 years as he joined the company in 1999. He has served as the Vice President of Practice Head, Consulting & Systems Integration. He was promoted to Senior Vice President in 2016 and his most recent role was as EVP.

Ranjit Tinaikar, CEO of Ness, welcomed Rajeev and said , "Rajeev has a proven track record in delivering at-scale digital transformations and running large-scale global delivery organisations. He brings deep experience in building scalable and reliable delivery processes that will be critical to Ness's journey."

The executive is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and holds an MBA in technology and International Business. He started his career as an engineer at Tata Motors.

"I am very excited about joining the leadership team at Ness and working together to deliver impact to all our stakeholders. Global delivery backed by a solid foundation of engineering excellence, the right talent supply, agile processes, and systems will help Ness better support clients in their digital transformation journey," Ranjan said.

Ranjan’s resignation from the IT services company adds to the long list of key leadership exits. Previously, EVP and HR Head Richard Lobo exited to join Byju's as Advisor. Senior VP Vishal Salvi joined Quick Heal Technologies. President Mohit Joshi joined Tech Mahindra as CEO and MD. Ravi Kumar S also stepped down as Infosys President to join Cognizant as CEO and EVP and Co-Head of Delivery and Head of CIC Narsimha Rao Mannepalli resigned from the IT company to take a career break.