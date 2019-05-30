Apollo Hospitals' net profit doubles to Rs 206.86 crore in FY19; board declares dividend of Rs 6 per share

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, the country's largest hospital chain, on Thursday reported a 106 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 206.86 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2019. The Chennai-based hospital chain had reported consolidated net profit of Rs 100.30 crore in the financial year 2017-18.

"Consolidated income rose by 16.59 per cent to Rs 9,648.88 crore in FY19 from Rs 8,275.62 crore reported in the financial year 2017-18," Apollo Hospitals said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The consolidated profit before tax increased to Rs 373.53 crore from Rs 171.46 crore in the last fiscal.

On the standalone basis, the company's net profit stood at Rs 273.64 crore against total revenue of Rs 8,348.90 crore during the financial year 2018-19.

Segment wise, revenue from healthcare services was at Rs 5,174.51 crore versus Rs 4,524.66 crore in FY18, while income from pharmacy stood at Rs 3,873.37 crore as compared to Rs 3,268.88 crore in the last fiscal.

During January-March quarter, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises posted 18.17 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 71.27 crore, while total revenue climbed 16.07 per cent to Rs 2,169.26 crore compared to the same period last year.

The board of Apollo Hospital has recommended a dividend of Rs 6 per share (120% of face value of Rs 5 per share) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019. The dividend, if declared will be paid on or before 5th October 2019, it said.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise shares closed trade at Rs 1,204.90 apiece, up 0.13 per cent, on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar

