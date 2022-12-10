Arpan Tiwari: A sacked Meta executive who is yet to tell his parents about pink slip, says report

Arpan Tiwari, who was working as a human resource professional at Meta Singapore, got a rude shock during his Diwali holiday trip when he was informed of being laid off. Tiwari was one of the 11,000 people impacted by the layoffs at the tech giant. In an interview with a news website, Tiwari has confessed how he has been keeping up a brave face in front of his parents.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Tiwari confessed that he has been keeping the news from his family ever since the layoff. He said that he did not his family to be stressed and heartbroken. “I don’t want to tell them because they will feel bad, maybe more stressed at this age.”

As Tiwari continues to hunt for another gig, he pretends to be all well in front of his old parents. Tiwari mentioned that he will tell his family once he has bagged another job. However, it is not easy for him to pretend in front of his family. “Seeing their faces every day, having a conversation with them, you have to just fake it. That’s the most painful part,” he told the website.

Tiwari who is an alumnus of Rajiv Gandhi Prodyogiki Vishwavidyalaya also revealed that he is still clueless why he was let go. He said, "They just gave a statement saying that these are the things we took into consideration; the tenure, the performance, etc. But I know a lot of people who were overachieving their targets."

Tiwari, being an HR professional, has more than five years of experience as a recruitment/talent acquisition. Prior to Meta, he worked with Atkins and Twilio.Inc.

Facebook's parent company Meta recently started to downsize their staff through mass layoffs. For this, it came under much criticism. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in company's defence said that Meta is focusing on building a ‘leaner and more efficient company' and that layoffs are part of it.



Also read: Layoffs 2022: Indians with H1B visas struggle to find jobs, US says exploring options to help immigrants

Also read: Sacked Meta employees were promised severance pay, but not everyone is getting it