Ashok Leyland sees 130% rise in commercial vehicle sales in June

Ashok Leyland, the flagship firm of the Hinduja Group, On Friday, revealed that it has sold 13,469 units of commercial vehicles (CVs) in June 2022, up 130 per cent, from 5,851 units sold in June 2021 in the country.

Sequentially, the company's cumulative CV sales stand at 37,124 units, up 124 per cent, against the same period last year when it had managed to sell only 16,550 units.

The company, in a public statement, also revealed that its total sales of medium & heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCVs) surged 255 per cent to 8,399 units in June 2022.

The sales of its light commercial vehicles (LCVs) climbed 45 per cent to 5,070 units in June 2022.

Ashok Leyland had sold 2,364 M&HCVs and 3,487 LCVs in June 2021.

In terms of both domestic and exports, the company managed to sell 14,531 units, which includes 9,354 M&HCVs and 5,177 LCVs in June 2022, up 125 per cent compared with a total of 6,448 units sold in the same period last year.

The company's cumulative sales, domestic and exports, were at 39,651 units, up 120 per cent, against the same period last year when it sold 17,987 units.