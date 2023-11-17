AstraZeneca Pharma India plans to sell its Bengaluru production facility

AstraZeneca Pharma India plans to sell its production facility in Bengaluru, according to a regulatory filing. It said that the company plans to exit the Bengaluru manufacturing site in due course as part of its ongoing strategic review. AstraZeneca Pharma aid that their first responsibility is towards their employees.

“AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited (Company) remains committed to advance access to innovative medicines in India, with a clear ambition to be pioneers in science, lead in specialist disease areas, and transform patient outcomes. As a part of AstraZeneca's ongoing strategic review of its Global Manufacturing and Supply Network, the Company intends to exit the manufacturing site in Bangalore, in due course,” it said in the filing.

The company will position the manufacturing site for sale in a fully operational manner and begin its search for a buyer who can also act as a Contract Manufacturing Organisation (CMO) for the products currently manufactured or packaged at the Bengaluru site. AztraZeneca acknowledged that the plans are subject to necessary statutory approvals.

It further added, “The company is fully cognizant of the impact this change can bring and its first responsibility will be towards its employees and meeting the needs of its patients by ensuring an uninterrupted supply of medicines.”

Established in 1979, AstraZeneca India is headquartered at Bengaluru. AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited (AZPIL) is the listed operating company and is a subsidiary of AstraZeneca Plc, UK. AstraZeneca India has a workforce of over 1,400 employees across the country, according to their website.

AstraZeneca Pharma India focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily in four therapy areas - oncology, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism and respiratory.

