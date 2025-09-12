Astrotalk goes offline as funding talks heat up ahead of IPO plans

Astrotalk, one of India’s leading digital astrology platforms, is taking a bold step beyond screens with the launch of its flagship Astrotalk Experience Centres in Delhi-NCR this year. The move marks an industry first, bringing a digital-first astrology brand into the offline space.

The centres aim to offer more than personal consultations. Visitors can explore a curated retail section featuring authentic spiritual products such as gemstones, rudraksha beads, yantras, and other items that were previously available only through Astrotalk’s app or website. By enabling face-to-face interactions with astrologers, the platform hopes to bridge the gap between online hesitation and offline trust, giving customers a tangible, immersive experience.

Advertisement

While Astrotalk has built its reputation by organising India’s largely unorganised astrology sector and operating purely online, its move into offline spaces naturally raises questions. Speaking to Business Today, Punit Gupta, founder of Astrotalk, says the offline initiative is a natural extension of the company’s growth trajectory. “Despite strong online engagement, many customers still prefer face-to-face interactions with astrologers. Similarly, with the launch of our e-commerce store featuring spiritual products, people want the option to see and feel the items before purchase. Moving offline was a natural progression,” Gupta explains.

The offline expansion comes at a pivotal moment for Astrotalk, which is preparing to raise growth-stage funding while also eyeing an IPO within the next 12–18 months. The company plans to begin with two centres in Delhi-NCR, followed by locations near prominent pilgrimage sites such as Ayodhya and Varanasi.

Advertisement

Founded with a focus on digitising astrology, Astrotalk today boasts a network of around 18,000 astrologers and approximately seven crore registered users. Its revenue for FY23-24 was Rs 659 crore with a profit of Rs 100 crore.

By combining the scale of its online presence with offline experiences, the company aims to set a new benchmark in the Indian astrology sector, blending technology, trust, and tradition.