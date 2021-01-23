Aurangabad Industrial City bags investment of Rs 160 crore

The Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) in Shendra Industrial City has bagged investment of Rs 160 crore from five companies on Saturday. Inox NSE -1.24 % Air Products Private Limited is the major player that will invest Rs 135 crore here, a senior official from Auric Shendra told.

The meeting of Land Allocation Committee (LAC) took place on Saturday.

The officials from Mumbai and Aurangabad remained present for the meeting.

Joint Manging Director of Aurangabad Industrial Township Limited (SPV to implement AURIC project) Sanjay Katkar told about the investments after the meeting.

"The major investment here finalised today is Inox Air. They will invest Rs 135 crore and have been allotted land of 5 acres in AURIC Shendra. This project will generate employment for 150 people. There are other four small companies that will invest Rs 159.42 crore altogether," Sanjay Katkar told.

"These five companies will give jobs to 250 people after being operational, he added.

"The LAC meet took place for eleven plots which received response of 38 applications. Looking after response for the plots from MSME sector, Aurangabad Industrial Township Limited (AITL) is planning to open more plots for companies to apply. Issues related to that will be discussed in board meeting," Katkar said.

"Inox air products will produce gases such as oxygen, nitrogen here in Shendra. The other small four investments are from hygiene, pharmaceutical and food processing," another official from AITL said.

