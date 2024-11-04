Aveva launches industrial intelligence platform CONNECT, eyes growth in India

AVEVA, an industrial software provider that views India as a key innovation hub, has launched its enterprise cloud platform, "Connect," in the Indian market. This platform provides various industrial Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions aimed at accelerating digital transformation for industrial operators, engineers, and IT firms. AVEVA currently has 950 research and development employees in India and aims to grow this team by 5% each year.

Since French industrial giant Schneider Electric acquired a 60% stake in AVEVA for $11 billion in January last year, AVEVA has maintained business independence while increasing R&D investments and expanding its range of solutions. This partnership supports AVEVA's efforts to drive digital transformation, improve efficiency, and reduce energy use and carbon emissions, with a strong focus on the Indian market. AVEVA, which serves over 20,000 clients globally, is transitioning to a subscription-only model as it aims to become the largest SaaS provider. India remains a priority for AVEVA, with new offices opening in Hyderabad this year.

AVEVA has launched a major new technology hub in Hyderabad, one of just six such centers globally, marking it as one of the company's largest facilities. This 140,000-square-foot Hyderabad Customer Experience Center houses advanced R&D labs and more than 1,200 technologists, demonstrating the company’s commitment to digital innovation and sustainable growth in line with India’s Viksit Bharat vision.

According to the firm, the Hyderabad center is AVEVA's largest R&D office, accommodating around 1,300 workstations. It employs 800 specialists in Hyderabad, while an additional 150 team members work in Bangalore. AVEVA plans to expand its R&D workforce in India by 5% annually. This Indian team represents 43% of AVEVA’s global R&D strength, with 10 centers worldwide dedicated to research and development. AVEVA invests over 16% of its revenue in R&D.

Globally, AVEVA serves over 20,000 clients, including major names like BASF, Starbucks, and Shell. In India, it partners with top industry leaders like TATA Power, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, and L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering across sectors like chemicals, power, and wastewater management. The company sees significant growth potential in India’s chemicals, power, and energy industries, where digital transformation can drive sustainable progress.

Ajit Kulkarni, Vice President, India Market Leader, AVEVA, said, “India stands at the cusp of a major industrial revolution, with our sights set on becoming a global manufacturing and export powerhouse. CONNECT provides industrial companies in India with a unique and complete data ecosystem, where teams are empowered to engineer smarter, operate better and drive profitability. By driving radical collaboration across multi-discipline and multi-organisation teams, CONNECT can help pave the way to global success.”