Avianca partners with TCS to build new cloud-based digital core on Microsoft Azure

Tech major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been selected by South American airline Avianca to drive its cloud transformation. TCS will modernise Avianca's IT infrastructure and build a new cloud-based digital core on Microsoft Azure.

TCS, with its deep domain knowledge of the airline industry, will help Avianca migrate 129 core applications to the cloud and will also manage the new cloud estate. TCS will utilise its proprietary automation tools and accelerators to drive this transformation, the IT company said in a release.

Some of these tools are TCS Cloud Counsel, a digitised cloud candidature assessment toolset, and TCS Cloud Mason, which helps organisations rapidly define, design and deploy cloud foundational platforms.

The new digital core will provide an integrated environment that will enhance Avianca's business agility, operational resilience, adaptability and future readiness. Additionally, it'll have a significantly reduced carbon footprint to help Avianca get closer to its sustainability goals, it said.

"Avianca is a valued customer of TCS, and we are thrilled to partner with them to advance their multi-horizon cloud transformation journey. The new cloud-based digital core that we design and build, will have a tremendous impact on their overall operations, sustainability and future growth," said Sowmya Rajagopalan, head of Americas, travel, transportation and hospitality, TCS.

Michael Ruplitsch, Chief Information Officer, Avianca, said the airline wants to provide the best technology available for its talent and customers. "That's why our work to achieve a transformed IT infrastructure with TCS and Microsoft just makes sense."

Takuya Hirano, Vice President, Global System Integrator and Advisory Partners, Microsoft, said, "We are pleased that TCS will deliver a Microsoft Azure-powered cloud-based digital core that will enable Avianca to drive digital transformation, achieve their sustainability goals and realise business growth."

TCS has a strong portfolio of end-to-end services spanning the entire cloud lifecycle for private, public, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Services include hybrid cloud strategy, IaaS, legacy colocation, cloud foundation and PaaS, storage cloud, cloud migration, and DR as a service.

Also read: TCS may bring employees back to office by year-end: CEO Rajesh Gopinathan

Also read: TCS' market capitalisation crosses Rs 13 lakh crore for first time

Also read: M-cap of 7 of top 10 cos jump over 1.31 lakh cr; HUL, TCS top chart