Axis Bank, RBI joins hands to advance digital financial inclusion for women

Private sector lender Axis Bank announced on Thursday its association with The Reserve Bank of India Innovation Hub (RBIH) for Swanari TechSprint initiative that aims at advancing digital financial inclusion for women across the nation.

Axis Bank, in an official statement, noted that RBIH will host 'Swanari TechSprint' on April 18-22 to create and produce smart, creative and sustainable solutions for underserved, low and middle income (LMI) women and for women-owned enterprises in India.Participants can register for Swanari Techsprint till Midnight on April 4.

With this launch, RBIH will create a platform for fintechs, financial service providers, innovators and subject matter experts to collaborate, ideate and solve specific problems and code prototype solutions in real time, conveyed Axis Bank.

The lender explained that This partnership will enable it to strengthen its commitment towards financial inclusion and also reinforce its Bharat Bank strategy of ensuring last mile connectivity.

Speaking on the occasion, Munish Sharda, Group Executive & Head Bharat Banking, Axis Bank, said The Reserve Bank of India Innovation Hub (RBIH) has been consistently demonstrating their commitment in developing new and innovative ways to accelerate financial inclusion in India, and it gives us immense pleasure to associate with RBIH for Swanari TechSprint initiative".

"As a responsible citizen, we are committed to continue supporting emerging fintech solutions and work collaboratively for ensuring best financial outcomes for women," Munish Sharda added.

Axis Bank stock at NSE was up 1.53 per cent at Rs 761.95 on Thursday.

