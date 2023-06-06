BBC accepts I-T Dept's charge of paying lower taxes in India: Report

On Tuesday, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) accepted that they have been paying lower taxes in India as compared to their liability, according to a TOI report.

The British broadcaster has been under the radar of the Income Tax department for a few months when authorities ‘surveyed’ its offices in Delhi and Mumbai for three consecutive days.

“It is only a statement of intent so far; there is no payment,” states the TOI report. A survey is an exercise to check books and other documents. This survey conducted by the tax department came soon after the broadcaster aired a controversial documentary on PM Modi named 'India: The Modi Question.’

On February 17, without naming BBC, the I-T department issued a statement regarding its survey operations on BBC offices in Mumbai and New Delhi. In the statement, the department said that during the course of the operation, pieces of evidence were gathered that indicated that tax had not been paid on certain remittances which have not been disclosed as income in India by the foreign entities of the group.

The I-T department had alleged that the income and profits disclosed by the organisation's units were “not commensurate with the scale of operations in India.”

At that time, BBC had said that it was cooperating with authorities.

