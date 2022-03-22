BEML declares interim dividend of Rs 5 per share, fixes record date

Mining company Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) on Tuesday announced interim dividend of Rs 5 per share for the financial year 2021-2022.

"We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 22.03.2022, inter-alia, has declared interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of Rs 10 each (i.e. 50 per cent of paid-up share capital) for the financial year 2021-22," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company also fixed the record date as March 30, 2022 for payment of said interim dividend to the eligible equity shareholders.

Shares of BEML on Tuesday traded almost flat at Rs 1,552.85 apiece on BSE during late trade.

Bharat Earth Movers Limited is an Indian Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka. It manufactures a variety of heavy equipment, such as that used for earth moving, transport and mining. BEML's consolidated net profit soared 183.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 78 crore whereas its net sales jumped 56 per cent in net sales to Rs 1,133 crore in the quarter ending 31 December, 2021 of the current financial year.