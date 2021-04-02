Bharti Airtel aims to meet 50% power needs at data centres with solar energy

As part of its mission to rapidly grow its green energy footprint, Bharti Airtel has commissioned a 14 MWp captive solar power plant to meet the energy requirements of its core and edge data centres in Uttar Pradesh. The telecom major said it aims to meet over 50 per cent of its power input through renewable energy sources by FY22, and contribute to Airtel's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

The facility in Tilhar (Shahjahanpur, UP) is the first of the two solar plants being set up by Airtel in partnership with AMP Energy. The second plant at Begampur, is expected to be functional in the next quarter.

"This will provide a major boost to Airtel's initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint," the telecom major said in a press release.

Airtel had acquired 26 per cent equity stake in AMP Solar Evolution as part of its commitment to green energy-based solutions.

The company said that data centres, which play a key role in the digital ecosystem, have large power requirements. 'Nxtra by Airtel' currently operates 10 large and 120 edge data centres across India.

Rajesh Tapadia, CEO - Nxtra Data: "As a responsible corporate, green energy is a top agenda for Airtel. We take pride in being ahead of the curve when it comes to implementing sustainability initiatives. We will continue to accelerate our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint through multiple interventions."

Airtel said the company is aligned to the Paris Climate Accord. It benchmarks against global standards and transparently publishes the progress it makes against the targets it has set itself. The company is proactively implementing clean fuel-based power solutions for its towers, data centres, switching centers and other facilities. In FY20, the company has achieved an average Carbon Emission reduction (CO2 /PB) of around 114 per cent from the base year 2011-12 against Department of Telecom's target of 30 per cent.

By Chitranjan Kumar

Vodafone Idea lost 2.3 mn users, didn't add 1.7 mn, shows revised TRAI data