Biotechnology company MyLab appoints Akshay Kumar as brand ambassador

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has been appointed as the new brand ambassador of biotechnology company Mylab Discovery Solutions. This announcement comes days after the Pune-based firm launched the country's first COVID-19 self-test kit -- CoviSelf.

The partnership with Akshay is aimed at creating awareness for Mylab's products and kits such as CoviSelf and also to share educational content, according to the firm.

"Akshay will play a vital role in educating people about the use, safety and efficacy of products, thus making our citizens well equipped to fight against Covid," the company said in a statement.

Akshay is the true advocate for healthy living and has set an example for outstanding lifestyle choices. Akshay will be the perfect motivator to encourage people to get the testing done and spread awareness on the importance of early diagnosis, the firm added.

On May 20, 201, MyLab Discovery Solutions had launched CoviSelf after receiving approval from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

The price for CoviSelf kit has been set at Rs 250. According to the firm, the self-test kit offers a "comfortable, easy-to-use and accurate alternative to the current test method". The kit can be purchased without a prescription from online channels as well as local pharmacies.

According to the company, CoviSelf has been designed as a mid-nasal swab test which can detect positive results in just 15 minutes. Each unit contains a testing kit, instructions to use (IFU) leaflet and a bag to safely dispose of after testing. Testing will be monitored using Mylab's mobile phone application. Users are advised to click a photo of the test strip before disposing it.

