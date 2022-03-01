Bloomberg ends JV with Quint; to have new content licence agreement

Bloomberg Media and Quintillion Media on Tuesday announced the restructuring of their partnership in India. The companies have ended their equity joint venture in "favour of a new content licence agreement."

Launched in 2017, the site combined Bloomberg’s business and financial news and data, with Quintillion Media in the Indian market and digital news delivery "to provide high quality business news, insights and trends for India’s audiences," said an official statement.

“We have valued our relationship with the Quintillion Media team. While we have mutually decided to shift the focus of our work together, Bloomberg Media remains committed to our presence in India and look forward to a continued relationship with Quint," M. Scott Havens, CEO, Bloomberg Media said.

Further, Raghav Bahl, co-founder, Quintillion Media, said, “Our joint venture with Bloomberg Media was the embodiment of resilient energy. Our digital-only premium subscription product has quickly become the market leader. Even as our terms of engagement with Bloomberg Media have changed, we look forward to imparting a new energy and spirit to the new website."

Bloomberg Media is a multi-platform media company for business and finance, which draws on the editorial resources of more than 2,700 editorial professionals globally in more than 120 countries. Bloomberg Media is the consumer-facing media organisation of Bloomberg LP.

Moreover, Quintillion Media is part of Quint Digital Media Limited. Quint Digital Media Limited is one of India’s fastest growing digital content companies. TheQuint.com in English and Hindi (hindi.thequint.com) is its flagship product.