Blue Energy Motors raises $30 mn from Nikhil Kamath, Omnitex; overall funding reaches $50 mn

Blue Energy Motors (BEM), manufacturer of heavy-duty liquefied natural gas (LNG) and electric trucks, has raised $30 million in new funding, increasing its total capital raised to $50 million. The latest round saw participation from investor Nikhil Kamath and Omnitex Industries, building on strategic backing from Essar and FPT (Iveco Group).

BEM would utilise this fresh infusion to unlock its annual manufacturing capacity of 10,000 trucks and further scale up production and development of clean transport solutions for the Indian logistics sector. The move comes as India intensifies efforts to decarbonise its vital freight industry, which accounts for nearly 15 per cent of the nation’s total carbon emissions.

According to BEM, the new funding will be instrumental in accelerating the rollout of next-generation LNG and electric heavy-duty trucks. The company aims to expand its green mobility footprint across India, leveraging its innovative business model that integrates advanced truck technology, alternative fuel solutions, and comprehensive maintenance support.

BEM has sold around 1,000 LNG vehicles to date, with these trucks collectively covering more than 60 million kilometres and reducing carbon emissions by over 15,000 tonnes.

“The fresh fund raise empowers Blue Energy Motors to accelerate India’s shift to clean, sustainable freight transportation. By harnessing both LNG and electric truck technologies, we are set to lead India’s transformation toward sustainable, zero-emission freight. Our commitment to delivering scalable, commercially viable solutions positions us at the MAforefront of the green mobility revolution and sets the stage for long-term value creation for our investors,” said Anirudh Bhuwalka, Founder & Managing Director of Blue Energy Motors.

Investor Nikhil Kamath said the future of logistics in India would be built on clean, scalable technology. “The real opportunity lies in solutions that don't just chase disruption, but deliver it quietly, efficiently, and at scale. Blue Energy has done that well.”

Anshuman Ruia, Director at Essar, also highlighted the company’s sustained commitment, and said their investment underscores their confidence in Blue Energy Motors and the company's innovative approach to decarbonising heavy-duty transportation.