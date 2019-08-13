Bosch's Indian unit begins restructuring parts of its business as auto sector slowdown bites

India-listed manufacturer Bosch Ltd said on Tuesday it had begun restructuring parts of its business in light of a deepening slowdown in the country's automotive industry, as the German car parts supplier posted a drop in June-quarter profit.

Bosch, the latest firm to flag weak conditions in the Indian auto market, said its automotive sales dived 17.5% in the June quarter.

The outlook for the auto industry was "extremely" challenging, Managing Director Soumitra Bhattacharya said in a statement.

Bosch, which makes a wide range of auto products including braking systems and batteries, is the latest firm to restructure its business or limit production due to the slowdown, which has been exacerbated in recent months by a liquidity crunch in India's shadow banking sector.

Automakers Tata Motors Ltd and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) said last week they would cut production at some plants in response to slowing demand that industry executives say has driven the sector to one of its worst downturns.

