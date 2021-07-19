Breaking: SEBI investigating Adani group companies over regulatory compliance

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in Parliament today that the directorate of revenue intelligence and SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) are probing some entities of the Adani group about compliance with the SEBI regulations.

The minister said the enforcement directorate is not probing these companies holding FPIs (foreign portfolio investment) based on day to day trading of shares, CNBC TV18 reported.

Adani Group has six listed companies, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Adani Green, Adani Ports and Adani Power.

The latest reports have led to the Adani group stocks falling by up to 3.83 per cent. Adani Power stock is trading 3.83 per cent or Rs 4.05 down at Rs 101.60. Adani Port is down 2.47 per cent or Rs 16.95 at Rs 670.65. Adani Green stock has dwindled 3.24 per cent to Rs 976. Adani Enterprises stock is down 1.74 per cent or 24.35 to Rs 1,371.15 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).