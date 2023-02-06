BT Budget Roundtable: 'Regulators are doing their job,' says FM Sitharaman on Adani-Hindenburg row

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday weighed on the Adani-Hindenburg row and said "regulators are doing their job". Speaking at the BT Budget Roundtable 2023 in New Delhi, she said, "Regulators in India are doing their job and should be on their toes to do that job. Any disputes on that? Regulators will have to do their job."

When asked about LIC's investment in Adani stocks and SBI's loan book exposure to the embattled conglomerate, Sitharaman said, "Both LIC and SBI have given their statements publicly and in great detail. Their heads themselves came out and spoke about it. There's nothing I can materially add to that. We are allowing them to run professionally."

"I don't think it's right for me go every two weeks and tell them which company to choose. They are taking professional board-driven calls," she added.

She refuted any implication that public banks are taking lackadaisical decisions on loans in the light of the Adani-Hindenburg row.

Shares in billionaire Gautam Adani's companies have been in free-fall since a Jan. 24 critical report by Hindenberg Research, with group cumulative market losses now topping $110 billion, sparking fears of wider financial contagion.

Opposition parties, who last week called for a parliamentary panel to investigate the saga and disrupted proceedings, have questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's closeness with Adani.