Business Today MindRush 2021: Top corporate honchos to discuss state of economy, the way ahead

The who's who of corporate world will come together at the Business Today MindRush 2021 on 22-23 January to discuss the state of economy, global pandemic and the way ahead.

Former Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman and economist Arvind Panagariya will speak on how to kickstart the economy disrupted by the pandemic, while Hindustan Unilever CMD will give his views on navigating the business through chaos and confusion.

Bharat Biotech's CMD Krishna Ella will discuss the future of healthcare post-COVID with Thyrocare MD A Velumani and Public Health Foundation of India President Srinath Reddy.

The new-age entrepreneurs - Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath, Wow! Momo's Sagar Daryani and Cars 24's Vikram Chopra - will discuss the pandemic challenge.

Telecom regulator TRAI Chairman P.D. Vaghela, Reliance Jio President Shyam Mardikar and Bharti Enterprises Vice-Chairman Akhil Gupta will come together to discuss the 5G technology.

The second day of the event will see HR managers of top companies speak on managing the work force amid the new normal of "work-from-home".

IIFL Chairman Nirmal Jain will discuss the bullishness in stock markets, while Nestle CMD Suresh Narayanan, Vodafone Idea MD and CEO Ravinder Takkar and Lemon Tree Hotels CMD Patu Keswani will give their view on how to rebuild business.

The two-day event will see many other interesting sessions and will conclude with the Best CEOs on BT Awards.